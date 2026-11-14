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Nature Abhors an Infinity
12 days ago
Epistemic Status: Not a physicist and obviously speculative. I was pondering cosmology the other day and it struck me that the laws of physics seem surprisingly well constructed to prevent any kind of observer-accessible infinity from being observed, accessed, or utilized in any way. This is interesting because naively the laws of physics, and the mathematics we use to represent them, do in fact contain infinities. For instance, we use continuous real numbers to describe quantities and variational calculus to derive laws of motion. Any kind of continuum limit with real numbers necessarily involves infinities such as infinitesimal motions, infinite precisions etc, but quantum mechanics intervenes to prevent these infinities becoming practically accessible to us. Similarly, the mathematical apparatus of quantum field theory itself relies upon an infinite dimensional Hilbert space with continuous (hence real-valued) transformations. However, the Holevo bound and various other no-cloning results prevents us from ever extracting more than a single bit out of the theoretically infinitely precise real-valued state of a qubit. This then applies more broadly. General relativity allows the creation of singularities – points of infinite density – however they must always1 be cloaked in event horizons preventing an observer from non-irreversibly interacting with them. And at the largest scale, the cosmological constant produces an accelerating universe that strictly limits the causal reach of any observer’s worldline to a finite volume.