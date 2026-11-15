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VIP PODCAST 11/14 – AEW Full Gear PPV Audio Roundtable: Keller & Martin & Fann review Ospreay-Fletcher, Mercedes-Shafir, Anarchy in the Arena, more (52 min.)
5 days ago
SHOW SUMMARY: In this VIP Post-Event Audio Roundtable covering the AEW Full Gear PPV event, PWTorch editor Wade Keller and PWTorch VIP analysts Rich Fann and Todd Martin review the entire event. They marched through the PPV portion in order starting with Adam Copeland challenging Kazuchika Okada through Kyle Fletcher challenging Will Ospreay four hours later. Was it too violent, too frivolous, too self-indulgent, or an effective mix of all of the above? They also briefly cover the pre-show matches at the end.