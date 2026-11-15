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Bonuses! Stephen ‘Wonderboy’ Thompson begins UFC retirement with an extra $100,000 | UFC 334
By Dan Hiergesell,5 days ago
Ciryl Gane outlasted Josh Hokit in an epic heavyweight title fight last night (Sat., Nov. 14, 2026) at UFC 334 LIVE on Paramount+ from inside Madison Square Garden in New York City, retaining his UFC heavyweight throne in his first official defense. In co-main event action, Kayla Harrison stake her claim to being the greatest female fighter of all time after submitting UFC legend Amanda Nunes in the third round to retain her women’s bantamweight title (watch HERE).