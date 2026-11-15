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UFC 334 wrap: Gane survives Hokit’s storm to keep the heavyweight title, Harrison submits Nunes, and Stephen Thompson retires with a spinning wheel kick knockout
By Editorial,5 days ago
Two champions defended their titles at Madison Square Garden on Saturday night, but the moment UFC 334 will be remembered for came earlier, when a 43-year-old karate stylist said goodbye in the most spectacular way imaginable. The main event was the fight of the night, and for a while it...