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LSU Faces Uncertainty as Texas Holds Strong in College Football Rankings
4 days ago
In a thrilling matchup in Baton Rouge, the Longhorns secured a late touchdown that ensured their place within the top 10 of the college football rankings. This victory comes at a time when LSU is grappling with its own challenges, flirting with a potential exit from the rankings altogether. Meanwhile, both Georgia and Notre Dame delivered impressive performances, reinforcing their dominant positions and preventing any significant shifts in the rankings.