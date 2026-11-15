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You Should Be Angrier
By Indy Staff,5 days ago
Anger is an uncomfortable emotion, rarely one we welcome. Yet it is vital that we keep it alive in our society, because it serves as a force that holds systems accountable. Anger is dangerous to those in power precisely because it can compel people to question authority and demand change. Those in power benefit when people become disconnected from the truth, when atrocities are minimized, and when public outrage fades into indifference. For many, the daily struggle to make ends meet and meet the demands of everyday life leaves little energy to engage with the injustices unfolding beyond their immediate circumstances.