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How To Banish The Burnout Boogieman
2 days ago
Written by Ava Bonsall and Kritvarya Singh. Graphic by Avery Melhado. It’s the middle of the quarter, and you haven’t left your dorm. Six empty coffee cups clutter your desk, and a planner is full of reminders and deadlines. Somehow, you’re still clawing your way through that one assignment, but when you finally finish it, you don’t feel any better. Your mind is already on the next assignment, the next club meeting, the next class critique.