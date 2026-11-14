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Hostess City History: Issue 2 – Five Queer Havens of Downtown Savannah
2 days ago
Written by Bri LaMere. Graphic by Ananya Panchal. Today, pride flags fly from bar balconies down the streets of Savannah’s Historic District, displaying a sentiment of inclusion. With few state laws protecting queer people, nonprofits and community strength are the main source of mental and physical well-being for people in the LGBTQ community. This issue of Hostess City History identifies the founding havens for queer groups in Savannah that supported them for decades.