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K-actor Go Kyung Pyo Arrested for Drunk Driving After Crashing into Street Cleaning Vehicle in Wee Hours of the Morning
By ockoala,5 days ago
A disappointing to hear news out of K-ent this weekend, that K-actor Go Kyung Pyo was arrested for drunk driving after crashing his car into a street cleaning vehicle at around 3 am in the morning. He reportedly was tested and had a blood alcohol level of 0.150 which is double the threshold of the minimum of driving while intoxicated and at the level that will get his license revoked. His agency has confirmed the report of his arrest and says he is reflecting and will take responsibility. This is likely to cause ramifications for his upcoming projects including variety shows and dramas, to which the other participants will suffer the results of said shows getting postponed or even cancelled. There has also been plenty of cases of drunk driving arrests of stars getting forgiven/forgotten and the star returning so it’s unclear whether he will be permanently cancelled or just given a slap on the wrist.