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Kirby Vorhees has 4 of 9 TD runs by Washington State in skid-busting 73-7 romp over Colorado State
By The Associated Press,5 days ago
PULLMAN, Wash. (AP) — Kirby Vorhees ran for career highs of 197 yards and four of Washington State’s school-record nine rushing touchdowns on 12 carries, including a Pac-12 Conference record 98-yarder, and the Cougars snapped a six-game losing streak with a 73-7 romp over Colorado State on Saturday night.