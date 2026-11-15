undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Pueblo’s energy connections grow with Three Corners Connector
By Rob Alaniz,5 days ago
Major transmission project positions Pueblo in a national conversation about energy reliability, infrastructure investment and the future of the electric grid. Pueblo has spent generations helping power the American economy. From the steel produced at Colorado Fuel & Iron to the coal-fired generating stations that have supplied electricity across the region, energy and industry have long shaped the city’s identity, workforce and economic fortunes.
1