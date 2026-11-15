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Bitcoin Hits Four-Month Low Near $62,000 as $2B of Crypto Bets Are Liquidated
By Milos Djukanovic,5 days ago
Bitcoin fell to a four-month low early on Sunday, 15 November 2026, trading as low as $61,946 on Coinbase between 02:00 and 03:00 CET, according to Coinbase Exchange's public price data. Bloomberg put the low at $62,112, its weakest level since 14 July, as leveraged long positions were forced shut (Bloomberg via The Straits Times).