undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
UFC 334 DFS Picks (November 14, 2026): Gane vs Hokit
By ftasports22,2 days ago
These are FTA’s UFC 334 DFS picks for Saturday’s card at Madison Square Garden. Ciryl Gane and Josh Hokit headline for the heavyweight title over five rounds, and Kayla Harrison defends the women’s bantamweight title against Amanda Nunes in the co-main. Thirteen fights, and both main slates lock at 5:00 PM ET when the prelims begin. Below is the full breakdown with DraftKings and FanDuel projections, ownership, and cash and GPP builds.