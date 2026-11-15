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Join Us on the Next Camerosity Podcast
4 days ago
We’re back and ready for more Camerosity action. For the past few episodes we’ve discussed a lot of GAS, but for Episode 116, we wanted to hand over the show reigns to our long time host, Anthony Rue to pick his brain on two topics he knows probably more about than the other hosts of the show combined. Underwater and IR photography. With years of experience cave diving shooting underwater strobes and manatees at his favorite springs, Anthony also has a fondness for IR film and routinely shares his work in the Camerosity forums.