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NBA DFS Picks and Lineups: November 14, 2026
13 days ago
All 5 games on the November 14, 2026 main slate. The highest projected game is Nuggets at Pelicans at 235.0 points. Salaries and projections read DraftKings first and FanDuel second, and an n/a on either side means that player is not on that site's main slate. The best value among the big salaries belongs to Cedric Coward at 5.39x his DraftKings price. Starting lineups and late scratches land about 30 minutes before tip, so check the injury report before lock.