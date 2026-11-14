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Downtown Peoria evacuation lifted after search of BioUrja facility finds no additional devices
By Caleb Kelch,3 days ago
PEORIA, Ill. – The evacuation order surrounding BioUrja Renewables in downtown Peoria has been lifted after authorities completed an extensive search of the facility and found no additional suspicious devices. Peoria Police Chief Brad Dixon announced shortly after 1 p.m. Saturday that the one-mile evacuation radius was no longer...