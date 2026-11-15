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LSU picks off Arch Manning, scores go-ahead touchdown
By Cory Nightingale,5 days ago
LSU got 2 big plays to equal 1 big touchdown and a sudden lead on Saturday night in Death Valley against Texas. In the huge primetime SEC ranked matchup on ABC, with both teams desperate to stay afloat in the College Football Playoff discussion, it was LSU taking a 14-7 lead with 9:17 left before halftime thanks to a huge interception of Arch Manning by safety Ty Benefield that was followed by an equally huge 9-yard touchdown catch by star wideout Jackson Harris. It was Harris’s second touchdown grab of the night, and they added to the 7 TD catches...