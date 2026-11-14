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Record Performances Power Bulldogs Past Rival Rangers
4 days ago
WEATHERFORD – SWOSU Football scored 47 unanswered points to defeat rival Northwestern Oklahoma State 47-6 on a rainy Senior Day at Flex-Chem Field. The Bulldogs turned an early 6-0 deficit into a commanding victory by pairing their passing attack with relentless defensive pressure. SWOSU piled up a season-high 556 yards, held Northwestern scoreless over the final 51 minutes and forced three turnovers without committing one.