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How Much Trouble Are the Warriors Really In Without Steph Curry?
By Old Prof,4 days ago
There are bad nights in the NBA, and then there are nights when a team can’t seem to get anything going. The Golden State Warriors had one of those nights Friday. Without Steph Curry, they ran into a San Antonio Spurs team that was more than happy to make life miserable. The final score was 123-85, but the game was practically over before it got started.