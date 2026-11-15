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Why Does This Season Feel Different for Connor McDavid?
By Old Prof,4 days ago
Every once in a while, a player comes along who makes us rethink what is possible in a sport. The Edmonton Oilers’ Connor McDavid has been doing that for years. We’ve watched him skate past defenders, create scoring chances out of almost nothing, and put up numbers that most players can only dream about. So what do we do when he starts making it look even easier?