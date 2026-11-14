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Bark Back Benefit returns to Lake Worth Beach for day of music, rescue animals and community fun
4 days ago
The annual Bark Back Benefit music festival returns to Bryant Park on Saturday, Nov. 14, bringing a full day of live entertainment, family-friendly activities and community support for animal rescue organizations throughout Palm Beach County. Hosted by South Florida favorite Spred the Dub, the festival celebrates more than a decade...
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