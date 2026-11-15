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Masahiro Sakurai recalls early criticisms of Super Smash Bros. for it being different from Street Fighter 2 and Virtua Fighter
5 days ago
Super Smash Bros. was wildly different from pretty much any fighting game available at the time. While opponents still attacked each other with a variety of moves, the only way to truly score a victory was to knock your opponent out of the arena. It’s an approach that helped the game gain more and more fans with each installment, eventually leading to Smash Bros. Ultimate becoming the best-selling fighting game of all-time.