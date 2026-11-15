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Minecraft on Switch 2 getting an update to implement Joy-Con 2 mouse mode support
5 days ago
Just a few weeks back we saw Minecraft make its way to Switch 2 with a host of improvements. The game runs smoother, is presented in a higher fidelity, features more detailed graphics and so on. It’s like Minecraft on Switch, but measurably better. Now we know that Mojang is working on even more ways to improve the experience on Switch 2, and the next tweak applies to controls.