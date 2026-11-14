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US Spot Bitcoin ETFs Post $185 Million Outflow as Losing Streak Reaches Seven Days
12 days ago
BlackRock's Bitcoin fund has now recorded eleven straight sessions of withdrawals as the sector sheds billions over two weeks. US spot Bitcoin exchange-traded funds posted another day of net redemptions, with $185 million leaving the products in a single session. The withdrawal marks the seventh consecutive trading day of outflows for the category, according to data cited by CryptoBriefing.