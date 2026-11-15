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Louisiana Innovates: Harnessing Louisiana talent to build the future of energy
By AMANDA MCELFRESH,4 days ago
When First Solar was searching for a new manufacturing location, Iberia Parish stood out for multiple reasons. There was access to a 55-acre site and a utility infrastructure that could support its vast power needs. But, something else drew the company to Acadiana – a deep talent pool of people with local ties who were willing to transfer their skills from the oil and gas industry into solar panel manufacturing.