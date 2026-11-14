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FAA lifts nationwide ground stop after delays, cancellations at Jacksonville International Airport
12 days ago
The FAA has lifted all ground stops across the U.S. Throughout the day, the ground stop impacted more than a dozen flights here at home. Action News Jax first started going live from Jacksonville International Airport around 5:30 p.m. and only saw delays. Later, nearly all arrivals and departures were canceled. Passengers told Action News Jax they were forced to figure out other plans for the night.