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15 goals in 16 games: Man United monitor prolific young striker ahead of potential transfer
4 days ago
Manchester United are reportedly keeping tabs on Middlesbrough striker Will Lankshear as Michael Carrick’s side assess potential attacking additions ahead of the upcoming transfer windows. The 20-year-old has emerged as one of the Championship’s most exciting young forwards, with his impressive performances attracting interest from several Premier League clubs....