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REVIEW: ‘The Apothecary Diaries’ Season 3 Episode 7 – “The Bet”
By Allyson Johnson,4 days ago
There are several reasons why The Apothecary Diaries Season 3 Episode 7 stands out as the best of the season thus far. There’s Aoi Yūki‘s hilarious vocal performance as Maomao grows increasingly drunk over the course of the back half of the episode. The narrative strikes the right balance between being tightly wound while still touching on the history of the story (such as why paper would be such a hot commodity now). But more than anything, the continued, developing bond between Maomao and Jinshi (Takeo Ōtsuka) shines through in a single, key sequence, with the tone seeping into the rest of “The Bet.”