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Cameron Boozer Delivers Rare Rookie Performance Against Nets
By Brett Peeples Jr.,5 days ago
Cameron Boozer was impressive in the win over the Brooklyn Nets. StatMuse reported that he is the first rookie this season to put up at least 15 points, 8 rebounds, 5 assists, 2 steals, and 2 blocks. This game displayed his all-around skills and two-way ability. In a class of rookies who are already looking really good, he was the first one to record these stats.