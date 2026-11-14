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Football Falls to Rival Thomas More in Season Finale
2 days ago
CRESTVIEW HILLS, Ky. – Kentucky Wesleyan Football (0-11, 0-9 G-MAC) closed its 2026 season Saturday with a 28-16 loss to rival Thomas More (3-8, 3-6 G-MAC) at Republic Bank Field. The Panthers finished with 247 yards of total offense, led by quarterback Tyler Thompson, who threw for 142 yards and a touchdown. JT Sims and Camron Brogan each caught a touchdown pass, while Josh Noble led the defense with five tackles.