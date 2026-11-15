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Volleyball Falls Short at #16 Dubuque in A-R-C Tournament Championship
4 days ago
DUBUQUE, Iowa (Nov. 14, 2026) - The Buena Vista volleyball team was making its fifth conference tournament championship appearance all-time on Saturday night, but the Beavers went on the road to top-seed and 16th-ranked Dubuque and fell in three sets by scores of 25-21, 25-22 and 25-19. Sophomore Charley Hernandez led BVU with 13 kills and 12 digs but was held to a season-low attack percentage of .122. Freshman Nora Konz had eight kills and seven digs with no other player adding more than four kills for the Beavers. As a team, BVU was held to a .117 percentage.