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Jackson Arnold sparks fourth quarter comeback as UNLV upsets New Mexico
5 days ago
ALBUQUERQUE—The UNLV Rebels might not have had the season expected of a Mountain West favorite, but they had zero issue playing the role of College Football Playoff spoiler. On Saturday, UNLV put together one of their most inspired efforts of the season, surprising the current Mountain West leading New Mexico Lobos 21-14 to all but dash the conference’s hopes of landing the Group of 6 CFP berth.