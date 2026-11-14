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Playoff Committee Shakes Up Rankings and Three-Loss Debate
2 days ago
Segment Spotlight: Quick Hits From SportsGrid College Football Today. Committee Course Corrections Fuel Debate Over Three-Loss Playoff Contenders. The committee faced significant backlash after its opening rankings, but it appeared willing to reconsider those initial decisions. Indiana was the clearest example. The Hoosiers did not deserve to be ranked fourth, and despite being on a bye, their résumé took a hit. The committee responded by dropping them five spots to ninth.