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Suspect arrested following police chase that ended in crash in central Lubbock
By Justin Dyer,5 days ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A suspect was arrested after a police pursuit ended in a crash in central Lubbock Saturday night. Investigators with the Lubbock Texas Anti-Gang Center were conducting surveillance on a residence near 42nd Street and Canton Ave. Just before 11:30 p.m., investigators saw 20-year-old Notorius Watson leaving...
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