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This $27.99 Coraline Doll Recreates Her Signature Yellow Raincoat, Dragonfly Hair Clip, and Even the Mud on Her Boots
By Todd Maurer,5 days ago
Coraline Jones is ready for another adventure, yellow raincoat and all!. After watching Wildwood in theaters last week, we couldn’t stop thinking about its gorgeous forest landscapes, handcrafted puppets, and all the little details in the stop-motion animation. The two-hour film was 16 years in the making! It made me want to revisit some of LAIKA’s older films, and Coraline, with its creepy button-eyed characters and strange Other World, was one of the first that came to mind. As a collector, I naturally started looking for a Coraline doll to add to my collection — and that’s how I came across NECA’s Coraline Raincoat Bendy Doll.