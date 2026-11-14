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WI Travelers Affected by Nationwide Grounding
By Morgan McCarthy,13 days ago
Travelers at airports around Wisconsin faced cancellations and uncertainty Friday as a nationwide FAA ground stop disrupted air travel. Several flights were canceled, leaving passengers scrambling to figure out when they could reach their destinations. Airport officials say airlines make their own cancellation decisions and are receiving FAA updates as they become available. Travelers are urged to check directly with their airlines for the latest flight information.