undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
'We will be opponents!' – Atalanta star Giorgio Scalvini sends warning to clubmate Charles De Ketelaere
By Alvino Hanafi,5 days ago
Scalvini dismisses fatigue excuses ahead of Brussels showdown. Italy defender Giorgio Scalvini has shrugged off fixture congestion as the Azzurri prepare for their decisive UEFA Nations League Group 1 fixture against Belgium in Brussels. Coming off the back of an impressive 3-1 victory over France, Roberto Mancini's side are determined to finish the group stage on a high note and secure top spot.