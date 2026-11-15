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Best AI Workshops for US Business Teams: Paloren Publishes Half-Day and Full-Day AI Workshop Prices
5 days ago
NEW YORK CITY, US — November 12, 2026 — NEW YORK, NY: US companies booking an AI workshop for a business team can now plan against published prices from Paloren, the AI strategy, implementation, automation and training company. Paloren's half-day AI workshop runs for 3.5 hours from USD 4,500 and its full-day workshop runs for 6.5 hours from USD 7,500, each for six to 16 people, delivered remotely in the customer's working hours or onsite.