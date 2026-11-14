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Why North Carolina Gardeners Should Clean Bird Feeders And Baths Before Winter Visitors Arrive
By Hattie Grigsby,4 days ago
Back in the winter of 2021, wildlife officials asked North Carolina residents to take their feeders down for weeks. Tiny streaky finches called pine siskins had flooded backyards, and many were carrying a nasty salmonella infection. Those little irruptive travelers don’t show up every year, but plenty of other winter...
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