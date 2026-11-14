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November Is A Good Time To Check Georgia Peach Trees For These Overwintering Pests
By Clara Jensen,2 days ago
One tiny female bark pest can give rise to thousands of crawling young in a single season. She does it while glued in place under a waxy shell smaller than a pinhead. That shocks me every time I think about it. Your bare peach branches look calm in late fall, but plenty of hungry guests are tucked into the bark, the trunk base, and those shriveled leftover fruits.
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