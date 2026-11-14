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Digging A Hole For A New Tree In Georgia Seems Harmless – The Law Says Call First
By Taylor Adams,3 days ago
Buried utility lines can sit only a few inches under your lawn. The grass on top looks exactly like the rest of the yard, so you would have no clue. Gas pipes, power cables, fiber lines, and water lines crisscross yards all over Georgia. A typical tree hole runs about as deep as a root ball, and that is plenty deep enough to snag one of them.
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