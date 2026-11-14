undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
The One Pennsylvania Place Where You Can See The Best Fall Foliage This Year
By Emma Callahan,3 days ago
A gorge 800 feet deep sits quietly in the woods of north-central Pennsylvania. People call it the Pennsylvania Grand Canyon. That nickname is not an exaggeration. In early October, the walls of that canyon fill with red, orange, and gold. Red maples and black cherries light up the slopes. Sugar maples and hickories add bright yellow.