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Is Early Snow Good or Bad for Your New York Garden? What Happens to Plants Under the First Coating
By Sophia Hartman,4 days ago
A foot of fresh snow can be roughly 90 percent trapped air. That fluffy stuff works a lot like the insulation tucked inside your attic walls. I learned this the hard way one October in New York. I panicked, grabbed a broom, and swept snow off every bed in sight. Looking back, I should have left most of it right where it landed.