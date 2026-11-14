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That Moldy Compost Pile in Your New York Backyard Could Send Your Dog Into Seizures
By Maya Benson,3 days ago
A crust of blue-green fuzz on old bread can make a healthy dog tremble within an hour. Veterinarians see it often enough to have a name for it. I learned this the hard way when my beagle came back from the garden smelling like rotten coleslaw. Her nose had found my New York compost heap before I found her. Luckily, she only got a stomachache that time.