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Bartholomew County tourism professionals honored with 'Hoosier Hospitality' awards
11 days ago
COLUMBUS, Ind. - Visit Columbus announced that the Indiana Destination Development Corporation recently presented two Bartholomew County tourism professionals with the prestigious Hoosier Hospitality Award. Local honorees are Dragana Ilic, General Manager of Holiday Inn Express & Suites Columbus Edinburgh, and Jerry Simo, Guest Services Specialist at Visit Columbus. Ilic...