undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Irish genealogy experts publish new resource for understanding Irish Death Records
By IrishCentral Staff,9 days ago
Accredited Genealogists Ireland (AGI) has published a new free resource sheet, Death Registration in Ireland, designed to help family historians and researchers navigate one of the most challenging record sources in Irish genealogy. While civil registration of deaths in Ireland has been compulsory since 1864, death records often contain limited...