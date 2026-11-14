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Men’s Basketball Shoots Past Bard, 86-62
12 days ago
NORTON, Mass. – A red-hot shooting performance from beyond-the-arc powered Suffolk men's basketball to an 86-62 victory over Bard in the opening contest of the Wheaton College Tournament Saturday evening at Emerson Gymnasium. The Rams knocked down 16 three-pointers behind a 59.3 connection rate from downtown paced by Nick Verdile's five as the senior captain finished with a game-high 27 points.