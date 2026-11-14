undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Second Half Surge Powers Massillon Past Big Walnut
By Don Engelhardt,2 days ago
The monkey is off Massillon’s back. After losing two straight games to Big Walnut in regional finals venues and in spite of dominating play in both, the Tigers took care of business in this one with a 21-0 victory over the previously unbeaten Eagles. And what better place to do it than on Big Walnut’s own home turf in front of a sell-out crowd of mostly hometown fans. In addition, it was the third straight shutout for the Massillon defense, following one-sided wins over Canton McKinley and Columbus DeSales. The last time that occurred was 1986. With the win Massillon returns to the regional finals, this time to face Columbus Watterson.
2