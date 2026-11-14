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The rent eats first: Residents of 55+ mobile home park hopeful talks with landlord will lead to change
By Heila Ershadi,3 days ago
The Circle Drive 55+ Mobile Home Park launched its tenant union on Oct. 24 to advocate for rent stabilization, safe drinking water and property maintenance from the landlord, Castle Park Investments, a New York-based real estate private equity firm. Four days later, Castle Park Investment’s new CEO Jason Kwon flew in from Florida to talk with tenants and committed to further talks, reported Colorado Springs Tenants (COST), a citywide tenant union representing the interests of renters that supports the Circle Drive tenants union and other union chapters. As of this writing (Nov. 14), COST is hopeful Kwon will engage with residents and address their concerns. COST says the union is prepared to escalate if talks fail.
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