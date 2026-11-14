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John Cena Confirms His Jorts Are Retired, Was Wearing Cargo Shorts On TV
By Andrew Kelly,13 days ago
Many fans expected John Cena to be appearing on TV in a suit and tie from now on, so were shocked to see a brand new t-shirt, cap, and shorts during his arrivals to Monday Night RAW, NXT and Friday Night SmackDown when announcing new names for the upcoming John Cena Classic. This comes after Cena had claimed that his iconic jorts would remain firmly retired following his final match.